Thundering Herd tramples Eastern Kentucky 59-0; GW’s Grant Wells shines in debut

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – College football finally returning to Huntington today, and the Thundering Herd brought the thunder. Marshall entering the season hosting Eastern Kentucky, and after today’s performance, the herd look like the best college football team in the country, so far.

The Herd making a statement today on national tv with the game on ESPN.

GW grad Grant Well’s making his college football debut, and was remarkable today, he finds a cutting Xavier Gains over the middle for a 22-yard score, Marshall takes a 7-0 lead. Its the first touchdown pass of Wells’ career, he had 4 of them in this one

On the ground, Brenden Knox pushing the pile for an 8-yard score, Herd up 14-zip. Knox had 85 yards on 18 carries on the day.

Still, in the first quarter, check out the ball placement from Wells he puts it right on the money!, Talik Keaton with the grab, Herd go up 21-nothing in the first quarter, and Marshall did not stop attacking.

In the second quarter, Wells airing it out to Nebraska transfer Jaron Woodyard, Marshall making it look easy today, The Herd led 38-at this point, and led by the same score at the half.

The Herd go on to shutout eastern Kentucky 59-nothing. Marshall picks up its 10th straight home-opening win, and for Grant wells, he says he is starting to see all his preparation finally come together.

