Thunderstorms moving in today, tonight and Thursday afternoon

(WOWK) – Unseasonably warm temperatures, more than 10 degrees above normal, along with some Gulf moisture will help produce some thunder today. A cold front will get in the mix Thursday and that could bring a few stronger storms.

The wind will pick up as the cold front moves through late on Thursday and the 2 day rain totals will add up across the region.

Thunderstorms today will produce some gusty winds and some decent rain through the evening. The storms on Thursday have a potential to be stronger with a few, fast moving severe storms during the afternoon.

Check out the slide show below for timing of the storms. You may have to make some changes for little league practices and general yard work outdoors over the next couple of days.

Rain totals won’t be wild enough to cause any big problems but we’ll have some streams rising a bit across the Ohio River Valley.

The highs for the next couple of days will be nice before we fall into the 60s for highs on Friday. But the good news about Friday afternoon through Sunday…we’ll be dry with tons of sun!