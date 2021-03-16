Thunderstorms return late Wednesday into Thursday – some possibly severe

(WOWK) — When it gets unseasonably warm in March and a cold front is approaching, there is often a chance for severe weather. That’s the case again very late Wednesday night and into Thursday for our area.

The biggest risk for severe storms and even tornadoes lies across the Deep South, but our area could experience some strong wind gusts with storms as well as some hail and of course some lightning on Thursday.

Overall weather setup late Wednesday

Predictor shows showers and storms moving in as early as Wednesday evening. The odds of rotating storms is very low so any of these storms should be garden variety.

Predictor model output for late Wednesday night

Predictor model output for early Thursday morning

The morning showers and storms will move out then a new broken line of showers and storms should form and those could be gusty and also may have some hail in them. After this point the temperatures should begin to slide.

Predictor model output for Thursday midday

Predictor model output for Thursday evening

Lightning will be possible with just about any round of storms, starting with the Wednesday evening round.

Lightning Predictor model output for Wednesday 10:15p.m.

The tornado risk in our area will be very low but will be certainly higher across the deep south. Below is an image of model output that shows where rotating updrafts are likely. That’s the kind of storm and energy you need to see tornadoes develop. Those ingredients are not really present in the WOWK area.

Predictor model output for rotating updrafts overnight Wednesday into Thursday

Hail will be possible in the WOWK area in the scattered storms on Thursday in the afternoon and again in the evening thanks to the presence of much colder air above us.

Predictor model output showing possible hail Thursday

Rain comes by in several rounds and it could produce as much as two inches in some areas between Wednesday night and Friday

Predictor model output for potential rainfall

Temperature trends drop sharply after the storms heading into Friday and the weekend.

