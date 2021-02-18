Thursday night/Friday morning: light snow, fog, freezing drizzle and icy spots possible

(WOWK) – After a Thursday morning with snow, an afternoon with rain and cold temperatures, fog is covering up much of the region Thursday evening and later we could see ice develop on area roads thanks to freezing fog, drizzle and even more light snow.

Fog tracker at 7:35 pm Thursday

The fog is due to cold air over wet, chilly ground. The air chills to the dewpoint and fog develops.

Meanwhile, snow and drizzle and freezing drizzle are drifting slowly to the east through the region in response to lift from an upper level disturbance. This is making roads mainly wet but roads can freeze over again late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Fog, wet roads and low visibility in the area around the Barboursville/Huntington line Thursday night.

You can keep tabs on the VIPIR Real time radar right here any time. In the meantime, Predictor kicks out light amounts of snow which likely do not need to be shoveled, but could cause a new coating of snow to stick on some secondary roads, driveways and sidewalks.

Because the temperature is below 32 degrees and there is some drizzle, this is freezing drizzle but our Ice Tracker indicates that this will likely only amount to a glaze to a few one-hundredths of an inch and should not truly complicate the power line and tree ice situation.

Ice Tracker output amounts of freezing drizzle overnight

Conditions will warm somewhat after two more cold days and very cold nights. By Sunday the trend starts to turn around and things should thaw.

Temperature trends

