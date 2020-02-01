Time Magazine recognizes Ironton company as one of the ‘best’ of 2019

Ironton,Ohio (WOWK) Time Magazine recently recognized Purecycle Technologies as having one of the best inventions of 2019. Since 2016 the company has been perfecting the practice of turning used polypropylene, a common plastic, into a resin pure enough it can now be used for packing material.



“We can make anything out of this. Anything that plastics are made out of. You can make caps, food dishes. You can make car parts,” said Tayt Rule, COO Purecycle Technologies.



He also said the work was originally created by the Research and Development Department at Proctor and Gamble.



“P&G was looking to put as much recycled product into their world class products. They scoured the plant and couldn’t find the material anywhere. So Dr. [John] Layman and that team just invented it. They spent years in the lab to perfect it,” said Rule.

P&G and Purecycle Technologies came to licensing agreement a few years back to help continue the work of creating world class recyclable products, and reduce the amount non-reusable plastics in landfills and oceans



“The challenge of plastic is it can take thousands of years to break down. You got these ocean islands of plastic, because they just don’t break down,” said Rule,

Purecycle Technologies is now prepared to move on from the testing stage to the commercial stage, as they have started construction on a new plant that has the capacity to recycle over 119 million pounds of polypropylene and produce 105 pounds of resin a year.



The plants capacity sold out two years ahead of startup, and they have already presold their products for the next two decades.



“The companies that are making these world class products they want to be part of the solution they are looking for recycled material to put back into their products that don’t sacrifice quality, and really help us create a more sustainable planet,” said Rule.



The plant is expected to be on line in late 2021, Rule said it will also create about 75 good competitive paying jobs for Ironton residents.

