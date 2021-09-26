Toasty start to week ahead, few showers Tuesday

It’s another quiet start to the work week ahead, as we’ll see plenty of sunshine but the heat will be back on, as we’ll see high temperatures well into the 80s.

That’s several degrees above our average high for this time of the year, which is in the middle 70s.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday and that will give us the chance for a few sprinkles during the morning hours. I think by the afternoon we’ll be drying out and we should even see some sunshine before the sunset.

The remainder of the work week looks dry, with the chance for a few showers returning by the weekend.