Today Kentucky reports it’s highest number of hospitalizations

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Today in Kentucky, hospitals saw 1,810 new COVID-19 patients, the most ever since the pandemic started.

Kentucky reports 3,895 new COVID-19 cases, making it the second-highest day for new cases in the state since the pandemic started.

There have been a total of 19,601 COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

There were 34 new deaths, making today the third-highest day for the state. The past three days have broke records for the highest deaths of 118 deaths since Monday.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,014 Kentuckians that have died.

There is currently a 10.7% positivity rate in the state. Gov. Beshear warns that this percentage rate is close to qualifying for a national travel advisory.