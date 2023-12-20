(WOWK) With high temperatures anticipated to be near 62 degrees on Christmas Day (Monday Dec, 25, 2023) some people have asked if that’s one of the warmer Christmas Day high temperatures. The answer is: For Charleston that would make it tied for the 6th warmest Christmas on the record books which started in 1947.
For Huntington if the area reaches 62 degrees, that will be 5th warmest Christmas Day high temperature on the record books which started in 1961. An exact 62 degree high would tie for the 4th warmest Christmas at Huntington’s recording station.
Here are the Top 10 warmest Christmas Days in the record for the Charleston climate reporting station since 1947:
- 76 in 1982
- 70 in 1964
- 67 in 2019
- 66 in 2021
- 64 in 1965
- 62 in 1955
- 60 in 2016, 2015, 1987, 1974 and 1971
- 57 in 1959
- 56 in 2006 and 1949
- 55 in 1973 and 1951
The coldest daytime high on Christmas Day in Charleston was 5 degrees in 1983. If you look closely, the coldest Christmas Day high was set just one year after the all time warmest Christmas Day high in 1982.
The most snow ever on Christmas at the Charleston reporting station was 3.9 inches in 1969
Here are the Top 10 warmest Christmas Days in the record for the Huntington climate reporting station since 1961:
- 76 in 1982
- 68 in 2021 and 2019
- 67 in 1964
- 62 in 1965
- 59 in 1987 and 1974
- 58 in 2015 and 1971
- 57 in 1973
- 56 in 2009
- 55 in 2016
- 54 in 1977
The coldest daytime high on Christmas Day in Huntington was 4 degrees in 1983. If you look closely, the coldest Christmas Day high was set just one year after the all time warmest Christmas Day high in 1982 for Huntington as well.
The most snow ever on Christmas for the Huntington reporting station was 4 inches in 1969.