(WOWK) With high temperatures anticipated to be near 62 degrees on Christmas Day (Monday Dec, 25, 2023) some people have asked if that’s one of the warmer Christmas Day high temperatures. The answer is: For Charleston that would make it tied for the 6th warmest Christmas on the record books which started in 1947.

For Huntington if the area reaches 62 degrees, that will be 5th warmest Christmas Day high temperature on the record books which started in 1961. An exact 62 degree high would tie for the 4th warmest Christmas at Huntington’s recording station.

Here are the Top 10 warmest Christmas Days in the record for the Charleston climate reporting station since 1947:

76 in 1982

70 in 1964

67 in 2019

66 in 2021

64 in 1965

62 in 1955

60 in 2016, 2015, 1987, 1974 and 1971

57 in 1959

56 in 2006 and 1949

55 in 1973 and 1951

The coldest daytime high on Christmas Day in Charleston was 5 degrees in 1983. If you look closely, the coldest Christmas Day high was set just one year after the all time warmest Christmas Day high in 1982.

The most snow ever on Christmas at the Charleston reporting station was 3.9 inches in 1969

Here are the Top 10 warmest Christmas Days in the record for the Huntington climate reporting station since 1961:

76 in 1982

68 in 2021 and 2019

67 in 1964

62 in 1965

59 in 1987 and 1974

58 in 2015 and 1971

57 in 1973

56 in 2009

55 in 2016

54 in 1977

The coldest daytime high on Christmas Day in Huntington was 4 degrees in 1983. If you look closely, the coldest Christmas Day high was set just one year after the all time warmest Christmas Day high in 1982 for Huntington as well.

The most snow ever on Christmas for the Huntington reporting station was 4 inches in 1969.