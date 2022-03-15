(WOWK) — St. Patrick’s Day is Thursday of this week. The Irish-themed day falls either three or four days before the official beginning of spring depending on the year, but that doesn’t mean it’s always springlike. In fact, there have been a few very cold days when we celebrate the patron saint of Ireland.

The top 5 coldest St. Patrick’s Day high temperatures for Charleston show there can still be an Arctic chill in the region.

Of course as you might imagine there have been a few days we feel like we’ve found a pot of gold with gloriously warm temperatures making things begin to turn as green as the Emerald Isle.

Here are Charleston’s top 5 warmest St. Patrick’s Day high temperatures.

This year it looks like we will be running warmer than normal temperatures actually in the 60s for Saint Paddy‘s day.

