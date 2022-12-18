CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — There is a new 24-hour library kiosk for Clendenin, West Virginia, residents to use.
The Kanawha County Commission (KCC) joined in on a ribbon cutting for the 24/7 Library Clendenin Kiosk. The new attraction is part of the Kanawha County Public Library system.
KCC said the kiosk with a small sitting and playing area is a great place where townspeople can rent and return books, use Wi-Fi, and read on a nice day.
“The Kanawha County Commission loves to promote reading and literacy!” KCC said. ” … Borrowing a book at the Kanawha County Public library Clendenin 24/7 Library Kiosk takes less than a minute!”
Below is a video KCC provided to show exactly how the new kiosk works:
The video can be viewed in the video player above.