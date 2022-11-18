ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Town of Eleanor in Putnam County will be holding a public hearing in December to discuss a planned project to create a new recreation and sports complex in the Eleanor Industrial Park area.

Town officials say the meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Town Council Meeting Room in the Eleanor Municipal Building located at 401 Roosevelt Boulevard in Eleanor.

Officials say members of the public will have the opportunity to speak before the Eleanor Building Commission as to if the ordinance for the project should be enacted. If built, the complex would be located on Eleanor Industrial Park Road.

According to town officials, the town would use the land to build a recreation and sports complex for families and youth to play and practice on new fields. Officials say they anticipate rentals at new shelter and facilities would also bring in town revenue and visitors to the complex would bring in more customers to local businesses.

Officials say the commission is expected to approve the second reading of an ordinance to allow $600,000 in Eleanor Building Commission Lease Revenue Bonds to finance a portion of the project costs.