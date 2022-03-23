UPDATE (3:20 p.m. on Wednesday): TORNADO WATCH in effect until 10:00 p.m. for the yellow area below!

UPDATE (2:35 p.m. on Wednesday): A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for portions of our viewing area in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. For updated weather alerts, click here.

The tornado watch will remain in effect until 10:00 p.m. Counties include:

Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Martin, Pike, Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence in Kentucky

Jackson, Pike, Scioto, Vinton, Athens, Gallia, Lawrence, Meigs in Ohio

Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Roane, Wayne, Wirt, Wood, Wayne in West Virginia

UPDATE (2:26 p.m. on Wednesday): TAKE SHELTER NOW in Jackson, Ohio.

Damaging wind SW of Jackson Ohio … take shelter now radar 2:26 p.m. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/KwyHo07BCZ — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) March 23, 2022

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Magoffin County, Kentucky until 3:00 pm.

From StormTracker13: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Magoffin County in KY until 3:00pm. download App: https://t.co/pwvQPmUlVy — StormTracker13 (@StormTracker13) March 23, 2022

UPDATE (2:07 p.m. Wednesday): Add Jackson and Vinton Counties to the list. These are in effect until 2:45 p.m.

From StormTracker13: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson and Vinton County in OH until 2:45pm. download App: https://t.co/pwvQPmUlVy — StormTracker13 (@StormTracker13) March 23, 2022

UPDATE (2:06 p.m. Wednesday): Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pike and Scioto Counties in Ohio until 2:30 p.m.

From StormTracker13: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pike and Scioto County in OH until 2:30pm. download App: https://t.co/pwvQPmUlVy — StormTracker13 (@StormTracker13) March 23, 2022

UPDATE (2:02 p.m. Wednesday): No warning, but treat this cell as severe in Scioto County – likely has hail and very strong winds.

No warning but treat this cell as severe in Scioto County – likely has hail and very strong winds. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/YKwEtOmIQp — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) March 23, 2022

UPDATE (1:58 p.m. Wednesday):

Watching this cell west of Portsmouth – should slide past town on the west side but it’s looking like it’s rotating. #ohwx 1:54pm pic.twitter.com/YrmOukKyhU — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) March 23, 2022

UPDATE (1:53 p.m. Wednesday): New Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 9:00 p.m. in the yellow box:

New Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 9pm in the yellow box #ohwx pic.twitter.com/v0Px2lNCw4 — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) March 23, 2022

(WOWK) — 1:30 p.m. Wednesday:

The yellow zone below can see severe storms with WIND as the top issue. The storms are moving 50-60 mph today and that means the WIND is shoving them that fast, so if any of that wind comes down in a thunderstorm, that’s the kind of speed you’re looking at.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday 3/23/22

IF we see tornadoes the chances are for ISOLATED types of tornadoes… but the ingredients are there and are most pronounced near the Ohio River in the WOWK viewing area around 3pm for an hour or two in the area circled.

Severe storms could happen just about anywhere in our region today thanks to conditions. The storms will be brief but stay on top of things with our updates through the day.