Tractor trailer rollover closes down part of I-64

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Morning commuters taking I-64 this morning can expect some major delays after a tractor trailer rollover happened around 2am Monday morning near the 29th Street Exit. All Eastbound lanes were shut down for nearly six hours Monday morning. One lane is now open

Traffic was being detoured to Route 60 where vehicles can get back on to I-64 eastbound on Merritts Creek or the Huntington Mall.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but extent of injuries are unknown at this time. 13 News reporter Andie Berhardt is on scene bringing the latest updates.