Tractor-trailer wreck closes Interstate-64 in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer has temporarily closed Interstate 64 West near the West Huntington exit.

The wreck happened at 10:25 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Crews are currently headed toward the scene to survey the wreck and for leakage, according to Cabell County dispatchers. No injuries were reported.

No word on how long the road will be closed.

