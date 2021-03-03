Traffic Alert: Interstate entrance ramp closure planned in Kanawha County

The eastbound and westbound I-64 entrance ramp from West Virginia Route 25 in Insititute, Exit 50, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, March 8, through 5 p.m. Friday, March 26 for necessary bridge maintenance.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound and westbound I-64 entrance ramp from West Virginia Route 25 in Insititute, Exit 50, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, March 8, through 5 p.m. Friday, March 26 for necessary bridge maintenance.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says the eastbound and westbound exit ramps will remain open to traffic.

Drivers should plan to take an alternate route throughout the closure. Alternate routes to get from Route 25 to I-64 include taking WV 25 east to the Dunbar I-64 interchange at Exit 53 or taking WV 25 west to the Nitro I-64 Interchange at Exit 45.