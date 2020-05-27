Traffic blocked in Huntington due to fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Traffic is blocked in East Huntington due to a pile of railroad ties on fire.
The fire is near 8th Avenue, according to crews. The 2300 block of 8th Avenue is currently blocked to traffic.
The Huntington Fire Department is currently on the scene.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
