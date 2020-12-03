Traffic changes coming to US-60 Catlettsburg-Kenova Bridge

FLEMINGSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The US 60 bridge over Big Sandy River will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday, Dec. 7, due to navigational light upgrades.

The bridge between Catlettsburg and Kenova will be controlled by temporary signals through Friday, Dec. 18, or until the project’s completion.

Contractors will try to keep pedestrian access open across the bridge, but residents should be warned the walkway could be blocked at times.

Project managers say the one-lane shut down will cause long wait times at signals, and motorists should be prepared for delays or seek alternate routes.