Traffic stops planned this summer in Jackson County’s back roads

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — As people start traveling more this summer, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office plans to begin cracking down on speeding on the county’s backroads.

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office went on social media asking residents where they were seeing speeding the most.

Within an hour the post had more than one hundred replies.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger says they’ll begin using that information for speed enforcement details.

In Jackson County, there are a lot of secondary roads.

Ed Parsons lives on Shinn Lane, one of the backroads experiencing extra traffic and speeding.

Parsons says there are tractors, ATVs, trucks, and cars on it at any given time.

“And the mix of all of those different combinations of speed creates a problem,” he said.

Sheriff Melinger says backroads have always and will always be a problem.

“As law enforcement officers we see a lot of the more serious traffic accidents that are unpredicted…you know everyone wants to focus on your major highways like I-77, 33 or something along those lines, but these back roads can jump up and surprise people,” he said.

Besides Shinn Lane, Kentuck Road and Flatwoods Road are also speeding and reckless driving commonplaces.

The speed limit on the back roads varies from 15 mph up to 55 mph.

So remember to slow down this summer; it can save you from a speeding ticket and an accident.

