WINIFREDE, WV (WOWK) – We got a tip into our website telling us a train derailed in Winifrede, WV on Field Creek Road.

A West Virginia railroad company is working now to clear coal out of Field’s Creek.

Officials say two coal cars derailed and one completely fell over into the creek.

The department of environmental protection is on scene and officials tell us this incident is not hazardous and should only take a few hours to clear.

