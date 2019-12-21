Train derails, two rail cars fall in Potomac River early Saturday morning

SANDY HOOK, Md. (WDVM) — A train derailment caused two rail cars to fall into the Potomac River Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. near the Route 340 bridge at Sandy Hook Road. Authorities from Washington, Jefferson and Frederick Counties responded to the incident.

No injuries have been reported, and CSX is investigating the cause.

