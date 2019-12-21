SANDY HOOK, Md. (WDVM) — A train derailment caused two rail cars to fall into the Potomac River Saturday morning.
The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. near the Route 340 bridge at Sandy Hook Road. Authorities from Washington, Jefferson and Frederick Counties responded to the incident.
No injuries have been reported, and CSX is investigating the cause.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Missing & wanted Raliegh County woman found, arraigned in magistrate court
- Ashland Police: Man wanted in connection to recent shooting now in custody
- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg visits Chillicothe
- Ohio police pursuit ends with suspect killing 13-year-old
- Train derails, two rail cars fall in Potomac River early Saturday morning
- Point Pleasant River Museum is looking forward to 2020
- Kentucky State Police educate on the signs of drunk driving
- Road closed in Huntington after roll-over crash, two injured
- Man arrested in St. Albans “Porch Pirate” investigation
- Nurses defend Ohio doctor charged in deaths at hospital