Transit station and ride-sharing apps, not to close during Coronavirus Pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Passangers were getting on and off the buses at the transit mall in Downtown Charleston this afternoon.

But at a time when people are being urged to avoid one another – some are asking – why are these busses still running?

The Executive Director of Kanawha Valley Transportation Authority, Doug Hartley says the answer is simple, “We are an essential service and we do need to operate, and our plans are to continue to operate.”

It’s a service that many people rely on – people like Micah Gilkerson says that he rides the buses in Kanawha county every day, “the buses pretty much get me everywhere I need to go and there’s not a whole lot within walking distance especially grocery stores.”

He adds that it would be a disservice to the public if the buses were to shut down, “people got to pay the bills, people got to eat, you can’t shut down the buses or it’s going to hurt a lot of people.”

And it’s not only the bigger transportation services that have yet to shut down. Ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft are still around. Marti Jones has been an uber driver for 4 years, but say’s the shut-down of many businesses in town is hurting her business.

She says that, “there’s quite a few people who rely on Uber to get to and from work, and if they’re not getting rides.. We’re not giving them.”

And the message from both bigger transportation services and people who use ride-sharing apps is the same if you don’t need to ride, don’t ride.