Things you need to know if you’re traveling this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) — As states continue to open back up during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are anxious to leave their homes and venture out, maybe even take a vacation.
According to Forbes.com, about 53% of people plan to take a summer vacation; 62% plan to go by car. That’s up by 72% compared to last summer.
While it is tempting to venture away from your community, traveling this summer will be much different.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are many things to consider as you plan your trip.
First, you need to know what the community spread of COVID-19 is at your destination. The CDC has a national map that it updates regularly with information about hot spots in the country and the trend in that state.
With that information in hand, you can make informed decisions about your destination and the risk to those you are traveling with. Older adults and people of any age who have a serious underlying medical condition are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Also, just getting to your destination doesn’t mean you can immediately go about in the community. Some states are still requiring that you quarantine for 14 days if you are coming in from out of town. Make sure to check your destination for guidance in that area.
The CDC has provided a database for state health departments so you can check the guidelines at your destination.
If you do decide to travel, take steps to protect yourself and others. The CDC offers these guidelines:
- Clean you hands often. Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes or mouth
- Avoid close contact with others
- Wear a cloth face mask in public
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Pick up food at drive-thrus, curbside restaurants or stores
The CDC says travel increases your risk of contracting COVID-19 but doesn’t know if one type of travel is safer than others. Airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops are all places you can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.
Travel experts suggest taking short road trips to outdoor destinations and out of the way places that aren’t crowded.
Also, make sure to check the fine print on any cancellation policies for hotels, flights and tickets to any attraction.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Things you need to know if you’re traveling this summer
- You have less than a month to file your taxes. Here’s everything you need to know
- ‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘Alien’ actor Ian Holm dies at 88
- Child tests positive for COVID-19, daycare closes
- Local nursing homes reflect on lives lost to COVID-19
- $10 hotel rooms, more deals offered as resorts try to bring tourists back to Las Vegas
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- Hearing and vote called for renaming of Stonewall Jackson Middle School
- WV Democratic attorney general candidates still at odds
- University of Florida to discontinue ‘Gator Bait’ cheer, citing racism