(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition.

Lucasville Valley High School color guard

Results are as follows:

CLASS A:

Best General Effect: Sissonville

Best Visual: Sissonville

Best Color Guard: Nicholas County

Best Percussion: Sissonville

Best Drum Major: Riverside

Band Award 3rd Place: Riverside

Band Award 2nd Place: Symmes Valley

Band Award 1st Place: Sissonville

CLASS AA:

Best General Effect: Lucasville Valley

Best Visual: Lucasville Valley

Best Color Guard: Lucasville Valley

Best Percussion: Wayne

Best Drum Major: Wayne

Band Award 3rd Place: St. Albans

Band Award 2nd Place: Lincoln County

Band Award 1st Place: Lucasville Valley

CLASS AAA:

Best General Effect: Spring Valley

Best Visual: Spring Valley

Best Color Guard: Ripley

Best Percussion: Ripley

Best Drum Major: Spring Valley

Band Award 3rd Place:

Band Award 2nd Place: Ripley

Band Award 1st Place: Spring Valley

CLASS AAAA:

Best General Effect: South Point

Best Visual: South Point

Best Color Guard: Hurricane

Best Percussion: South Point

Best Drum Major: Winfield

Band Award 3rd Place: Hurricane

Band Award 2nd Place: Winfield

Band Award 1st Place: South Point

Nicholas County High School Marching Band

Feature Twirler Awards:

3rd Place: Oak Hill

2nd Place: Nicholas County

1st Place: Richwood

Majorettes Awards:

3rd Place: Oak Hill

2nd Place: Richwood

1st Place: Nicholas County

Dance Awards:

2nd Place: Lincoln County

1st Place Richwood

Top Ohio Band: South Point

Top West Virginia Band: Spring Valley

Marco Division Winners ( A & AA )

Runner Up: Lincoln County

1st Place: Lucasville Valley

Marshall Division Winners ( AAA & AAAA )