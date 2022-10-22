(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition.

Lucasville Valley High School color guard

Results are as follows:

CLASS A:

  • Best General Effect: Sissonville
  • Best Visual: Sissonville
  • Best Color Guard: Nicholas County
  • Best Percussion: Sissonville
  • Best Drum Major: Riverside
  • Band Award 3rd Place: Riverside
  • Band Award 2nd Place: Symmes Valley
  • Band Award 1st Place: Sissonville

CLASS AA:

  • Best General Effect: Lucasville Valley
  • Best Visual: Lucasville Valley
  • Best Color Guard: Lucasville Valley
  • Best Percussion: Wayne
  • Best Drum Major: Wayne
  • Band Award 3rd Place: St. Albans
  • Band Award 2nd Place: Lincoln County
  • Band Award 1st Place: Lucasville Valley

CLASS AAA:

  • Best General Effect: Spring Valley
  • Best Visual: Spring Valley
  • Best Color Guard: Ripley
  • Best Percussion: Ripley
  • Best Drum Major: Spring Valley
  • Band Award 3rd Place:
  • Band Award 2nd Place: Ripley
  • Band Award 1st Place: Spring Valley

CLASS AAAA:

  • Best General Effect: South Point
  • Best Visual: South Point
  • Best Color Guard: Hurricane
  • Best Percussion: South Point
  • Best Drum Major: Winfield
  • Band Award 3rd Place: Hurricane
  • Band Award 2nd Place: Winfield
  • Band Award 1st Place: South Point
Nicholas County High School Marching Band

Feature Twirler Awards:

  • 3rd Place: Oak Hill
  • 2nd Place: Nicholas County
  • 1st Place: Richwood

Majorettes Awards:

  • 3rd Place: Oak Hill
  • 2nd Place: Richwood
  • 1st Place: Nicholas County

Dance Awards:

  • 2nd Place: Lincoln County
  • 1st Place Richwood

Top Ohio Band: South Point

Top West Virginia Band: Spring Valley

Marco Division Winners ( A & AA )

  • Runner Up: Lincoln County
  • 1st Place: Lucasville Valley

Marshall Division Winners ( AAA & AAAA )

  • Runner Up: Spring Valley
  • South Point