(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition.
Results are as follows:
CLASS A:
- Best General Effect: Sissonville
- Best Visual: Sissonville
- Best Color Guard: Nicholas County
- Best Percussion: Sissonville
- Best Drum Major: Riverside
- Band Award 3rd Place: Riverside
- Band Award 2nd Place: Symmes Valley
- Band Award 1st Place: Sissonville
CLASS AA:
- Best General Effect: Lucasville Valley
- Best Visual: Lucasville Valley
- Best Color Guard: Lucasville Valley
- Best Percussion: Wayne
- Best Drum Major: Wayne
- Band Award 3rd Place: St. Albans
- Band Award 2nd Place: Lincoln County
- Band Award 1st Place: Lucasville Valley
CLASS AAA:
- Best General Effect: Spring Valley
- Best Visual: Spring Valley
- Best Color Guard: Ripley
- Best Percussion: Ripley
- Best Drum Major: Spring Valley
- Band Award 3rd Place:
- Band Award 2nd Place: Ripley
- Band Award 1st Place: Spring Valley
CLASS AAAA:
- Best General Effect: South Point
- Best Visual: South Point
- Best Color Guard: Hurricane
- Best Percussion: South Point
- Best Drum Major: Winfield
- Band Award 3rd Place: Hurricane
- Band Award 2nd Place: Winfield
- Band Award 1st Place: South Point
Feature Twirler Awards:
- 3rd Place: Oak Hill
- 2nd Place: Nicholas County
- 1st Place: Richwood
Majorettes Awards:
- 3rd Place: Oak Hill
- 2nd Place: Richwood
- 1st Place: Nicholas County
Dance Awards:
- 2nd Place: Lincoln County
- 1st Place Richwood
Top Ohio Band: South Point
Top West Virginia Band: Spring Valley
Marco Division Winners ( A & AA )
- Runner Up: Lincoln County
- 1st Place: Lucasville Valley
Marshall Division Winners ( AAA & AAAA )
- Runner Up: Spring Valley
- South Point