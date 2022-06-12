UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case.

Mason PD says the man was last seen around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, in the area around the Mason Bridge and Walmart.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

If you have any information about this person or his whereabouts please call (304)-675-9911.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A search for a body is underway in Mason County after a report that a person jumped off the Mason-Pomeroy Bridge into the Ohio River Saturday night, according to officials.

Mason County officials say that at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, they received a report of a person jumping off the Mason-Pomeroy Bridge but were unable to locate a body.

Mason County Police searched for several hours and stopped at 2 a.m. due to harsh weather conditions.

Police and other officials from West Virginia and Ohio resumed their search this morning and have yet to find a body.

Three boats from Ohio and two from West Virginia are searching for the body with a West Virginia State Police helicopter on the way to assist.

Mason Volunteer Fire Department, New Haven VFD, Pomeroy VFD, Syracuse VFD, and Middleport Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the West Virginia State Police.

Photos Courtesy Mason Co. Emergency Management

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.