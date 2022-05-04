HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)-The Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) has just announced that seven new buses will be added to its fleet beginning on Tuesday, May 10.

These new 30 and 35-foot buses feature clean diesel technology that adheres to the latest Clean Air standards. These vehicles seat 32 passengers or 26 passengers when accommodating two wheelchair-accessible seats. They also include improved security with multiple cameras inside and outside the bus.

“We’re fortunate to have had the opportunity to purchase new buses. TTA aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in Southern West Virginia,” said Paul E. Davis, TTA General Manager & CEO

Five of the new buses were purchased with grants from the WV Department of Highways for $2.55 million. The other two are from the State’s 5339 program funds and Volkswagen settlement funds, making the projects total $3.6 million.

TTA will be holding a brief presentation on Monday, May 9 at 11 a.m. The event will be at TTA’s main office located at 1120 Virginia Street. All members of the public are highly encouraged to attend.