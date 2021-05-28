Trooper shot trying to arrest murder suspect

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)- A West Virginia State Trooper was shot while attempting to locate a murder suspect in Martinsburg on Friday.

Troopers say members of their Martinsburg Detachment and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputies were attempting to arrest the suspect and a home a trooper wearing a bulletproof vest was shot inside the home.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside the home, and after an exchange of gunfire, officers made their way inside and found the suspect dead.

The trooper that was shot was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. The incident remains under investigation.