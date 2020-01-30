Troopers release dash cam video of chase that led to shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – An attempted traffic stop turned into a two-state chase, a shooting, and two in custody Wednesday.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police say this started on US 23 in Scioto County at 1 a.m., when officers with the Ohio Highway Patrol tried to pull over a car for an obstructed license plate, but the driver, 31-year-old Amanda Cochran, took off.

Bobby King with the Kentucky State Police says his officer were advised the pursuit was headed across the bridge into Greenup County. Troopers say during the chase shots were fired at officers with the Portsmouth Police Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Cochran was hit by return fire, according to troopers. The chase ended after officers used tire spikes to stop the car.

“That disabled two of the tires,” King said. “It flattened them, but they continued to run on flat tires.”

Cochran was then flown to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the car, 34-year-old John Clifton Thomas Knotts, of Pedro, Ohio, was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center on various drug and gun charges.

“No one lost their life. Everyone is going home and that’s the most important thing,” King said.

Investigators say there are drivers who may have been driven off the road during the incident and they are asking for those drivers to give them a call.

The full dash-cam video is below: