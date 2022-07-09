LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A forklift that was allegedly stolen from a local business in South Point fell off the back of the thief’s trailer as they turned onto US-52 early Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 13 News that a forklift was found on the side of US-52, flipped over and abandoned.

Once contacting the owners of the forklift, they discovered it had been stolen from their business.

Troopers say they believe the thief lost the stolen forklift when making a wide turn, flipping the forklift off the back of their trailer.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.