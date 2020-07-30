Tropical Storm Isaias officially forms, possibly heading toward the U.S. southeast coast

TAMPA (WFLA/WOWK) – The ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has formed.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine became better organized Wednesday evening and strengthened into Tropical Storm Isaias with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph just before 11 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“Spaghetti plots” of models showing the possible path of Isaias

The forecast track put out by the NHC on Wednesday, reflects the “spaghetti plot” of weather models showing the system eventually impacting Florida.

A 11 p.m. ET update from the NHC says the system is about 155 miles South of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

By Friday, the area of high pressure is expected to weaken which will slow the storm down and allow it to turn more north. Isaias could regain some strength moving through the Florida Straits, but there will be higher wind shear as it approaches Florida.

This system will likely bring heavy rain and at least a breezy weather conditions this weekend to Florida as well as rip currents and possible beach erosion.

