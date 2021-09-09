Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall at St. Vincent Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Although it is not expected to be much more than a rain and flood event The National Weather Service has announced that the storm currently pounding Panama City is its 13th named storm of the season.

Tropical Storm Mindy was named at 4 p.m. It has max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour with gusts of 50 miles per hour. It is moving North East at 21 miles per hour.

Rainfall totals for Wednesday have hovered near 2 inches and the event is expected to bring another 2 to 3 inches of rain for most of the central and eastern parts of The Panhandle.

The National Hurricane Center wrote that it does not expect intensification as the storm makes landfall. The storm is expected to make landfall in Gulf or Franklin County at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.