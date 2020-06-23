WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — President Donald Trump is cracking down on protesters damaging monuments with a threat of up to 10 years in prison.
“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump said in a Tuesday morning tweet.
The president said the action takes effect immediately and can be applied retroactively. It is unclear what exactly the statute of limitations would be in this case.
“There will be no exceptions!” Trump said.
This change comes as monuments to the Confederacy, as well as to Christopher Columbus and other figures, face renewed scrutiny as protests against racial discrimination erupt around the world.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Cast your vote: All-Mountaineer Running Back
- Mother of Idaho children whose remains were found believed kids were ‘zombies’
- Man pulls officer from burning cruiser
- Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
- Woman intentionally coughed in 1-year-old’s face inside California eatery, police say
- Clay County reports first COVID-19 death
- Trump says anyone who vandalizes, destroys a monument could face up to 10 years in prison
- Kentucky US Senate candidates visit Ashland for last day of campaigning
- Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
- MLB plans 60-game slate, shortest since 1878 as union balks