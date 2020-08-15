Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Supporters of President Donald Trump will attempt to break the record for largest boat parade Saturday in Pinellas County.

More than 1,181 Trump supporters are expected Saturday morning, the organizing website states. That would break the Guinness World Record for largest boat parade, which was 1,180 in Malaysia on Sept. 13, 2014.

While Guinness still cites the 2014 gathering in Malaysia in its record book, an organizer of a ‘Trumptilla’ in South Carolina in July said over 3,000 vessels participated in their parade.

Saturday’s attempt at the record will form in the Gulf just north of Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach at 10 a.m. The official boat count will take place at the Welch Causeway Bridge in Madiera Beach.

Pro-Trump boat parade Aug. 15, 2020

