TSA agents find loaded gun in carry-on at Yeager Airport

Charleston, W. Va. – (WOWK) Transportation Security Administration agents found a loaded gun in a carry-on bag Sunday at Yeager Airport. It’s the fifth time agents have found a gun at the checkpoint this year.

Agents say they found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets. The passenger, a woman from Elkview, West Virginia, told agents she forgot she had the gun with her.

TSA contacted the Yeager Airport Police who took the gun and detained the woman for questioning. She was eventually cleared to fly, without the gun.

The TSA wants to remind passengers they can travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. They have to be unloaded, in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.