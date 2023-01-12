CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– A loaded handgun was found on a man on Thursday going through security at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

According to TSA officers spotted a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets on the x-ray machine as the traveler was going through a security checkpoint. Airport police were alerted, and the gun was then confiscated after the man claimed he had forgotten he had it.

“Our officers are focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “Carrying a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint is a costly mistake to make and this individual now faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty that could run into the thousands of dollars.”

TSA announced last month that the penalty for bringing weapons to an airport increases and can go as high as $15, 000.

This is the first firearm found at Yeager Airport this year.