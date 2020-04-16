TSA shares travel tips for people still flying despite pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The number of travelers choosing to fly has plummeted the last few months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still some people taking the risk.

It may be a requirement for a job or a personal decision to get on a plane. However, you can still offset the risk of getting sick. The TSA has offered some “travel tips” to allow your trip to be as safe as possible.

One bottle of liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces is allowed on all flights. That’s nearly four times the regular limit. TSA recommends giving yourself some extra time to get through a security checkpoint if you do decide to bring a large bottle. Both travel size and jumbo wipes are also allowed in carry-on or checked luggage.

With many people choosing to wear facemasks in public, the TSA is allowing them during the screening process, but Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for TSA, says there is a chance you may have to momentarily remove it.

“When you’re going through screening, you can ask the TSA officer to put on a fresh pair of gloves. If you come to a checkpoint and you’re wearing a mask, don’t be alarmed if the TSA officer asks you to pull it down so that an individual can get a good look at your face just to make sure it matches your photo ID,” Farbstein says.

The TSA says travelers need a photo ID to get through the checkpoints, but some IDs may be expired. If you’re unable to renew it because of the pandemic, the TSA says if it expired on or after March 1st, it’s still good to go. They’ve also pushed back the mandatory use of “real-ID” from this October to October 2021.

As for those not so long lines at screening points right now, the TSA suggests to practice social distancing.

“When you’re in the TSA checkpoint line you want to make sure you’re at least six feet from the other person. So, make sure you’re socially and physically distant from other people when you’re in line,” says Farbstein.

The number one piece of advice the TSA has is wash your hands.

