ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Georgia man from boarding a plane at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Monday.

According to TSA, this .22 caliber gun was loaded with eight bullets and marked the eighth gun that has been detected so far this year — the highest number of guns caught at the airport in a single calendar year.

TSA says one of their officers was staffing the checkpoint monitor X-ray when he spotted the weapon among the man’s carry-on items as they entered the X-ray machine.

The police were alerted and confiscated the handgun, as well as cited the man on a weapons charge. The Georgia man now faces a federal financial civil citation for bringing a loaded gun to the security checkpoint.

“Firearms are not allowed at a security checkpoint at any airport,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Our officers are skilled at ensuring prohibited items are not making it through our security checkpoints. Travelers need to pack their firearms properly in checked baggage to declare them or leave them at home. Now this individual faces a stiff financial federal civil penalty, which is an expensive mistake to make.”

For more details on how to properly travel with a firearm, visit TSA website.