PITTSBURGH, PA. (WOWK) — The Transportation Security Administration found a loaded .22 caliber handgun in a West Virginia man’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the man’s backpack and alerted Allegheny County Police.

Allegheny County PD confiscated the revolver and found five bullets loaded.

Police say that the suspect claimed he forgot he had a gun packed with his carry-on items.