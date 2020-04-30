Tshiebwe stays, NFL Draftees and more on this week’s WVU Coaches Show

We’re talking hoops, football the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student-athletes this week on the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone have you covered on all things West Virginia sports and what Mountaineers are heading to the NFL.

Nick and Anjelica will tip things off with the news of freshman big man Oscar Tshiebwe announcing his return for the 2020-21 basketball season. They will also discuss the talent coming in for the Mountaineers, and other talent returning for the next season. Nick and Anjelica will also be talking the 2020 NFL Draft. Former WVU and XFL player Kenny Robinson was the first Mountaineer to the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round. Following Robinson, Colton McKivitz was drafted to the 49ers at 153. Neal Brown spoke with the media earlier in the week discussing his excitement for McKivitz and Robinson.

Anjelica chats with Dr. Dayna Charbonneau, Director of Clinical and Sports Psychology on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on student athletes, and how she’s guided the athletes to adjust during these uncertain times and the loss of spring sports season.

Dale Wolfley joins Nick on the program to discuss the newest Mountaineers to join the NFL. Wolfman and Nick discuss draft picks Colton McKivitz. Wolfman will also give his thoughts on Mountaineers signed as undrafted free agent George Campbell (Jets), Keith Washington (Saints), Hakeem Bailey (Chiefs) and Josh Norwood (Seahawks).

See all this and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show.

