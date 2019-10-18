Tunnel to improve safety at Pikeville Medical Center

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) Patients and employees at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY will soon have easier access to the hospital.

Friday state and local leader joined the hospital to announce construction of an underground tunnel that will connect the main parking lot to the building. Right now anyone parking in that lot has to walk acess a busy road.

“Our employees are put in a very dangerous position,” explained Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn. “What this will do is we well construct a tunnel that will go under the bypass road to give our employees and patients easy access and safe access to the hospital.”

Blackburn sais the project should be completed by late in 2020.