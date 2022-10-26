CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An exhibit traveling the nation to tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen has made its way to Charleston, West Virginia.

The “RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit” is currently on display at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. The exhibit opened today, Wednesday, Oct. 26, and will remain at the airport through Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials say the exhibit will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Airport officials say the mobile exhibit includes a big-screen theater with a 160-degree panoramic movie screen and seating for 35 people. The theater is even climate controlled for the comfort of visitors.

Visitors to the free exhibit will be able to watch a short movie about the Tuskegee Airman and the obstacles they overcame to be allowed to fly during World War II.

“It’s also important on how they achieve their dreams, and that’s what we want to get our kids to do is to realize they can do these things,” said Don Larson, road commander for RISE ABOVE. “It’s not always easy to teach, but the visual and the sound – you sit those kids down and they really enjoy the movie.

The exhibit is brought to the Kanawha Valley by the Commemorative air Force Red Tail Squadron. The organization’s mobile exhibits also pay tribute to the WASPs, or the Women Airforce Service Pilots.