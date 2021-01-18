Twitter temporarily suspends congresswoman over election fraud claims

by: The Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., waves as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP) – Twitter has temporarily suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican U.S. Congresswoman from Georgia who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.

Greene confirmed the ban in a statement Sunday. She condemned big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.

Greene has posted incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.

On Sunday, she posted tweets condemning Georgia election officials and expressing support for debunked theories claiming there was widespread fraud during the presidential election.

The action comes as Twitter attempts to rein in harmful activity following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

