Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County has lost two more lives today due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of a 90-year-old male and a 76-year-old male. Kanawha County has lost 153 lives since the pandemic began.

KCHD also says there are 6,767 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, which is up 120 cases from Monday.

Of those COVID-19 cases, 1,456 cases are active, while 5,158 residents of Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha County is currently in the orange on the states County Alert System Map.