WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit with a West Virginia State Trooper on Saturday night.

According to the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for an “equipment violation” around 11:40 p.m. near the intersection of Paddle Creek Road and Robertson Branch Road.

The vehicle allegedly fled, leading to a pursuit. However, after half a mile the vehicle stopped and the driver and passenger surrendered, according to WVSP.

The driver, Christopher Fowler, 30, from Fort Gay, WV, and passenger, Amber Lemaster, 24, from Grayson, KY, were taken into custody without incident.

Fowler was charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Defective Equipment, Driving on a Suspended/ Revoked Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Expired Registration.

Lemaster was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both were taken to Western Regional Jail, pending arraignment.