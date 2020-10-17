Two arrested for break-in at Auxier farm in Fayette County

News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Benjamin A. Stewart of Clay County (left) and Jonathan McGlothlin, of Clay County (right)
Photo Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested in relation to a break-in at the Auxier farm in the Cannelton area in Fayette County that occurred on Oct. 1.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says Benjamin A. Stewart and Jonathan McGlothlin, both from Clay County, have been charged with Breaking & Entering, Grand Larceny and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

The Sheriff says prior to this arrest, Stewart was already in the Central Regional Jail for unrelated charges while McGlothlin was apprehended by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department

Fridley also says the competition rifles that were stolen from the Auxier farm were recovered. The sheriff also says the custom-made firearms are valued at more than $30,000.

