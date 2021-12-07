Two arrested in connection to vandalism of Cassie Johnson memorial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges, including petit larceny, after allegedly vandalizing a memorial set up to honor fallen Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.
The Charleston Police Department says the suspects are accused of stealing lights from the memorial and throwing bulbs into the street. CPD officials say the incident was captured on video surveillance.
Police say Michael Thomas White, 26, of Charleston, and Lyndize Jean Legg, 22, of Charleston, have been charged in the incident. White faces charges of Petit Larceny, Bond Revocation and Probation Violation. Legg is charged with Petit Larceny.
According to the Charleston Police Department, members of the Garrison Avenue community set up the memorial around 269 Garrison Avenue, near the location where Johnson was fatally shot on Dec. 1, 2020. Johnson died as a result of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.