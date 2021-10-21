Two arrested in connection with escaped inmate case

JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges on two men who they believe assisted in the escape of an inmate.

39-year-old Shannon Nichols escaped on October 13th around 3 a.m. when he was working as a member of the maintenance crew. A garage door was opened due to the heat and Nichols saw this as a way to escape.

Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, investigators received a tip that Nichols was at a residence located at 208 Cozy Glen Road in Oak Hill, Ohio. He was located at the residence with a self-inflicted laceration and was still in the hospital as of noon Thursday. He is currently in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s custody.

Along with his multiple drug-related charges before the escape, Nichols is now facing felony-level charges stemming from his escape. He is expected to return to jail, once he is released from the hospital.

Fellow inmate, 38-year-old Tim Lambert, of Jackson, Ohio is also facing a felony-level charge for obstruction of justice charge for his role in Nichols’ escape.

On Wednesday, investigators also arrested 32-year-old Aaron C. Smith at the Hickory II Apartments on David Avenue in Jackson, Ohio. Smith is facing a third-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice for assisting Nichols as he eluded capture.

Smith and Lambert are currently being housed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

