SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found at two separate fires in the Lucasville Area of Scioto County on Saturday.

Both fires were reported around 3:53 p.m. One was located along 13300 U.S. Highway 23, where the caller, John Thomas Grooms II, said he was located. The second was located along the 200 Block of Nesbitt Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, John Thomas Grooms said his dead father, John Grooms, was located at the second location and that he had killed him.

The Sheriff’s Office, County Coroner, Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office and multiple fire departments responded to both fires. A body was found at each location and transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is requested to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the fires should contact the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office.