ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) Two men have been arrested and charged following a break-in at the St. Albans Church of the Nazarene Christmas Day.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, Rocco DeLeonaris and and Jacob McComas are both being charged with Felony Destruction of Property and Grand Larceny.

Police say officers encountered DeLeonardis fleeing the area. Officers determined that both had cut wiring at the church and dismantled air conditioner condensing units to steal copper.