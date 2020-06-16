Two charged in separate arson incidents

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two were charged in separate arson incidents in West Virginia.

In the first incident, A Charleston woman set fire to her Harrison County hospital bed, according to the WV Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Jennifer Rae Mills, was being treated at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, when the incident occurred on June 12, 2020. Bridgeport Police took Mills into custody at the hospital. Mills is charged with first-degree arson and remains at the North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

In the second incident, A six-month investigation has connected a Berkeley County woman to a January structure fire.

Elizabeth Shipp of Falling Waters was arrested on a first-degree arson charge, which alleges she set the Jan. 2, 2020 fire, according to the WV Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Bedington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Falling Waters Fire Department and alerted the Marshal.

Shipp was arrested Tuesday by Assistant State Fire Marshal George Harms and is at the Eastern Regional Jail in Berkeley County, WV on a $40,000 bond.

