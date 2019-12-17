Two Charleston Police Officers receive Honor and Valor Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Two Charleston Police Officers were honored with the Honor and Valor Award at Monday night’s Charleston City Council Meeting.

Corporal Brandon Burton and Patrolman Brandon Hazelwood received the award due to their brave actions following a domestic disturbance on Nov. 2nd, 2018.

On that evening, officers responded to the Orchard Manor Housing Complex when the suspect was armed with a knife. Corporal Burton and Patrolman Hazelwood were credited for saving the life of a pregnant woman.

“I know that both of us are relieved that things turned out the way they did, which for the situation was the best possible scenario”, says Patrolman Hazelwood, “Even though the victim was shocked at the time, I think now she would be very thankful that things turned out the way they did”.

While Corporal Burton and Patrolman Hazelwood were the two officers receiving the award, they said it helped the department come together as a whole.

“We all come together in situations like this”, according to Cpl. Burton, “We’re very thankful and fortunate to work for a great police department”.

Chief Opie Smith told 13 News he was honored to give out the award to both officers and hopes to do so more often.